Elephant Tragedy: Train Collision Sparks Environmental Danger

An environmental disaster struck eastern Sri Lanka as a fuel train carrying 100,000 liters of petrol derailed after colliding with a herd of elephants.

The catastrophic incident occurred on the Colombo to Batticaloa route, tragically resulting in the deaths of two elephants and severely injuring another.

MW Jayalath, the train's engine driver, reported that efforts to stop the train were futile due to the sudden appearance of about 10 elephants on the track.

The derailment caused the locomotive to throw off two petrol tanks, each containing 50,000 liters, resulting in a significant spill.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the blocking wreckage, located near an elephant corridor, as stated by wildlife officials.

