Tragic Delhi House Fire: Narrow Lanes Blamed for Delayed Response

A house fire in Delhi's Shahdara area resulted in the deaths of a mother and son, with four others injured. Narrow lanes and parking issues delayed fire services, intensifying the tragedy. A short-circuit is suspected as the cause, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:41 IST
In a devastating incident early Friday, a house fire in Delhi's Shahdara area claimed the lives of a mother and her 16-year-old son. The fire also left four other family members injured, highlighting critical delays in emergency response.

Emergency services received a fire alert at 5:24 am, with fire tenders dispatched promptly. However, local residents reported that narrow lanes and poor parking arrangements significantly hindered the fire-fighting efforts, contributing to the fatalities.

Officials suspect a short-circuit triggered the blaze on the third and fourth floors of the residential building in Bholanath Nagar. A detailed investigation is underway, with legal proceedings initiated under sections related to negligence and endangerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

