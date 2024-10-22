Africa Gears Up for the 10th UN Geospatial Information Session, Focusing on Disaster Resilience and Sustainable Development

The Tenth Session of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management for Africa (UN-GGIM: Africa) is set to take place from October 28 to November 1, 2024, at the Economic Commission for Africa headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This significant gathering will coincide with two other major events: the Ninth Session of the Statistical Commission for Africa and the Fourth Expert Forum for Producers and Users of Disaster-related Statistics.

UN-GGIM: Africa, a key platform for advancing geospatial development on the continent, will focus on strengthening the role of geospatial information in supporting sustainable development efforts. The session aims to deepen regional collaboration, enhance knowledge-sharing, and empower African nations to utilize data-driven strategies for addressing pressing development challenges. Geospatial data, which has become increasingly critical in planning, governance, and disaster resilience, will be at the center of discussions.

This year's theme, "Harnessing Geospatial Intelligence for a Disaster-Resilient Africa," highlights the growing importance of leveraging geospatial tools to tackle issues such as climate change, urbanization, and public health crises. By aligning with the Secretary-General’s Data Strategy for "Action by Everyone, Everywhere," the session will explore the flow and management of geospatial data at national and continental levels, ensuring that data initiatives support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event will gather a diverse group of experts, including government officials, private sector leaders, academics, and representatives from international organizations. Participants will engage in discussions on how geospatial intelligence can enhance disaster resilience across Africa and address other key challenges. These discussions are crucial, as Africa faces increasing vulnerability to natural disasters, climate change impacts, and rapid urbanization.

In addition to networking opportunities, the session will promote partnerships between public and private sectors and academia to drive Africa’s geospatial agenda. The inclusion of parallel events, such as the Statistical Commission session and the Expert Forum on Disaster-related Statistics, will foster interdisciplinary dialogue, creating synergies between geospatial information, statistics, and disaster risk management.

The outcomes of the Tenth Session are expected to inform future policies, enhance data governance frameworks, and facilitate collaborative efforts to advance sustainable development across Africa. By integrating geospatial data into national planning and decision-making, African nations will be better equipped to tackle development challenges and strengthen disaster resilience.

In closing, the event is seen as a milestone in Africa’s journey towards harnessing geospatial intelligence for more effective disaster risk management, economic growth, and the achievement of the SDGs. The knowledge shared and partnerships formed during the session will contribute to shaping the continent’s future geospatial policies, and furthering regional development and resilience efforts.