Water Supply Interruption Alert in Delhi: Critical Maintenance Work

Parts of Delhi will experience a 12-hour water supply disruption on Friday due to maintenance work by the Delhi Jal Board. Areas such as Inder Puri and Naraina are affected. Residents are advised to store water in advance and DJB provides water tankers on request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Parts of Delhi will face a major water supply disruption this Friday as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) conducts maintenance work. The affected regions include Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, and Naraina Village among others. Residents in these areas will experience low or no water pressure.

The disruption, scheduled for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm, is due to interconnection work involving a new loop line near Rajouri Garden Metro Station. DJB has urged residents to store sufficient water and use it judiciously during this period.

To mitigate inconvenience, DJB has assured that water tankers will be available on request. Residents can contact the DJB helpline or central control room to arrange for water supply during the outage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

