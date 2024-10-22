Water Supply Interruption Alert in Delhi: Critical Maintenance Work

Parts of Delhi will face a major water supply disruption this Friday as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) conducts maintenance work. The affected regions include Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, and Naraina Village among others. Residents in these areas will experience low or no water pressure.

The disruption, scheduled for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm, is due to interconnection work involving a new loop line near Rajouri Garden Metro Station. DJB has urged residents to store sufficient water and use it judiciously during this period.

To mitigate inconvenience, DJB has assured that water tankers will be available on request. Residents can contact the DJB helpline or central control room to arrange for water supply during the outage.

