Ramky Infrastructure: Rising Star in Construction Recognized at Global Awards

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has been acknowledged as the 3rd Fastest Growing Construction Company under Medium Category at the 22nd Construction World Global Awards. This recognition crowns their significant growth marked by innovation and excellence in infrastructure, especially highlighting achievements in sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:30 IST
Hyderabad, 23rd October 2024: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, a pivotal player in sustainable infrastructure, has earned accolades at the 22nd Construction World Global Awards as the 3rd Fastest Growing Construction Company under Medium Category. The accolade was received by Managing Director Y. R. Nagaraja at a gala event in Mumbai.

The Construction World Global Awards recognize companies that exemplify growth and innovation in construction. Ramky Infrastructure's award underscores its strong performance and dedication to quality, with the company having expanded operations through state-of-the-art technology and methodologies.

Mr. Nagaraja expressed pride in the recognition, attributing it to the hard work of his team and the company's strategic focus. Ramky's strong growth reflects in their recent acknowledgments across various awards, emphasizing their leadership in sustainable urban development and infrastructure excellence across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

