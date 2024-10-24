Tragedy on the Site: Construction Mishap Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh
A construction accident in Kutubsher, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a labourer and injured four others. The incident occurred when machinery mishandling caused a lintel to fall, collapsing a wall onto the workers. A police investigation is ongoing, though no FIR has been filed yet.
A tragic construction accident in the Kutubsher area of Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a labourer and left four others injured, police reported on Thursday.
The unfortunate incident took place in Unali village on Wednesday, involving workers who were using heavy machinery to lift a lintel (roof beam). The machinery slipped, causing the beam to fall and collapse a wall onto the labourers, explained Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.
Fellow workers acted swiftly to rescue the five men, rushing them to a hospital where 22-year-old Popeen succumbed to his injuries during treatment. An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and no FIR has yet been filed in connection with the incident, Manglik added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
