Tragedy on the Site: Construction Mishap Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic construction accident in the Kutubsher area of Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a labourer and left four others injured, police reported on Thursday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Unali village on Wednesday, involving workers who were using heavy machinery to lift a lintel (roof beam). The machinery slipped, causing the beam to fall and collapse a wall onto the labourers, explained Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

Fellow workers acted swiftly to rescue the five men, rushing them to a hospital where 22-year-old Popeen succumbed to his injuries during treatment. An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and no FIR has yet been filed in connection with the incident, Manglik added.

(With inputs from agencies.)