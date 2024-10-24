Safeguarding the Snow Leopards: Nepal's Conservation Challenge
The Kanchenjunga Conservation Area in Eastern Nepal houses around 13 matured snow leopards, as per a government report. With an estimated population of 300 to 400 snow leopards in Nepal, the government stresses the need for collaborative conservation efforts to protect these endangered animals within their natural habitat.
Updated: 24-10-2024 20:24 IST
- Nepal
The Kanchenjunga Conservation Area in Eastern Nepal is currently reported to house approximately 13 mature snow leopards, according to a recent government disclosure.
Nepal, one of the 12 countries where these wild animals reside, hosts snow leopards above 4,500 meters in the mountainous regions.
The report, released by Nepal's Department of National Parks and Wildlife during the 11th International Snow Leopard Day, highlights the importance of preserving snow leopard habitats for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
