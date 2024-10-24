Delhi's Persistent Pollution Battle: Winds Offer Temporary Relief

Delhi's air quality experienced a slight improvement on Thursday, attributed to increased wind speeds that worked to disperse pollutants. However, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) persisted in the 'very poor' category, marking the highest pollution levels in India, as revealed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 241 cities evaluated, Delhi alone fell into this concerning category. Specific areas such as Dwarka, Rohini, Anand Vihar, and the IGI Airport were among 24 locales within the national capital grappling with this status. While nearby regions like Faridabad and Noida fared marginally better with 'poor' AQI readings.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather noted the role of elevated wind speeds in dispersing pollutants, with Delhi's transport sector cited as a primary contributor. Discussions about altering government office timings to manage traffic and pollution levels are underway, alongside considerations for artificial rain. This forms part of broader mitigation strategies to tackle the capital's air quality crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)