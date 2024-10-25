Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Intense Heat as Rain Deficit Continues

Himachal Pradesh experiences a severe dry spell, leading to temperatures soaring by four to six degrees above normal. Rainfall is deficient, with a 97% deficit reported since October. Bilaspur recorded the highest temperature at 33.3°C. The Meteorological department warns the dry spell may persist until October 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A prolonged dry spell has hit Himachal Pradesh, causing temperatures to soar by four to six degrees above normal at most locations on Thursday.

The post-monsoon rain deficit, observed from October onwards, stands at a staggering 97%, according to the Meteorological department. On average, the region received only 0.7 mm of rain from October 1 to 24, compared to the usual 22.9 mm.

Bilaspur emerged as the hottest area, with temperatures peaking at 33.3 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal figures. Other areas like Dharamshala, Sundernagar, Keylong, and Shimla also reported abnormally high temperatures, exceeding the norms by several degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

