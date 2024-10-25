Himachal Pradesh Faces Intense Heat as Rain Deficit Continues

A prolonged dry spell has hit Himachal Pradesh, causing temperatures to soar by four to six degrees above normal at most locations on Thursday.

The post-monsoon rain deficit, observed from October onwards, stands at a staggering 97%, according to the Meteorological department. On average, the region received only 0.7 mm of rain from October 1 to 24, compared to the usual 22.9 mm.

Bilaspur emerged as the hottest area, with temperatures peaking at 33.3 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal figures. Other areas like Dharamshala, Sundernagar, Keylong, and Shimla also reported abnormally high temperatures, exceeding the norms by several degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)