Delhi's Fight Against Pollution: Mayor Shelly Oberoi Takes Action

Delhi's air quality has temporarily improved, moving from 'very poor' to 'poor,' but experts warn this may not last. Mayor Shelly Oberoi emphasized the need to tackle illegal construction and demolition, open biomass burning, and road dust to combat pollution.

During a press conference, Oberoi noted that post-September, pollution levels rise annually. A high-level meeting was recently chaired by Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, focusing on pollution control strategies. Oberoi highlighted the deployment of 372 surveillance teams with 1,295 officials and 57,000 sanitation workers to monitor and clean the city.

The city has stationed 52 mechanical sweepers, 195 water sprinklers, jetting machines, and 30 anti-smog guns across key locations. Efforts are also underway to monitor 612 registered sites managed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, including managing C&D waste dumping sites. Oberoi urged citizens to avoid burning crackers and contribute to cleaner air.

(With inputs from agencies.)