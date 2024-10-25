Left Menu

Delhi's Fight Against Pollution: Mayor Shelly Oberoi Takes Action

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced measures to address air pollution and dust, focusing on illegal construction, open biomass burning, and road dust. Surveillance teams and sanitation workers are active, and measures like anti-smog guns and road sweeping machines are employed. Residents are urged to help reduce pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:26 IST
Delhi's Fight Against Pollution: Mayor Shelly Oberoi Takes Action
Shelly Oberoi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has temporarily improved, moving from 'very poor' to 'poor,' but experts warn this may not last. Mayor Shelly Oberoi emphasized the need to tackle illegal construction and demolition, open biomass burning, and road dust to combat pollution.

During a press conference, Oberoi noted that post-September, pollution levels rise annually. A high-level meeting was recently chaired by Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, focusing on pollution control strategies. Oberoi highlighted the deployment of 372 surveillance teams with 1,295 officials and 57,000 sanitation workers to monitor and clean the city.

The city has stationed 52 mechanical sweepers, 195 water sprinklers, jetting machines, and 30 anti-smog guns across key locations. Efforts are also underway to monitor 612 registered sites managed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, including managing C&D waste dumping sites. Oberoi urged citizens to avoid burning crackers and contribute to cleaner air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024