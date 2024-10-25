Honoring a Trailblazer: The Legacy of Professor Rohini Godbole

The scientific community is mourning the loss of Professor Rohini M Godbole, a trailblazing physicist renowned for her work in high energy physics and her advocacy for women in STEM fields. Godbole, who was 71, passed away on Friday, as confirmed by the Centre for High Energy Physics (CHEP) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

Godbole joined the faculty at CHEP as an associate professor in 1995 and was a full professor by 1998. Even after her retirement in 2021, she remained a valued honorary professor. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media from colleagues and former students, celebrating her influence as an educator and a champion for women scientists.

The academic world remembers her not only for her scientific prowess but also for her vibrant energy and commitment to inclusivity in the science community. A memorial service was held at the Physical Sciences Auditorium of CHEP to honor her remarkable legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)