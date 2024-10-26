Unusual Headlines: From Boxing Blows to 3D Printed Homes

Tyson Fury faced an unexpected jab from Oleksandr Usyk, who had the Brit sign a photo depicting his own defeat. This playful prelude to their December rematch echoes their previous bout, where Usyk claimed the undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia.

In an unusual protest, a poop-emoji-like statue has been erected near the U.S. Capitol, symbolizing the Jan. 6 riot. The brass-colored figure, sans eyes, humorously evokes the aftermath of the event, drawing attention to its reverberations.

Noteworthy achievements were seen in Belgium, where three ultrarunners broke a world record for the Backyard Ultra. Running nearly 738km over four days, participants completed continuous loops, showcasing human endurance. Meanwhile, a university team in Chile pioneered Latin America's first 3D-printed home, reflecting innovation in housing technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)