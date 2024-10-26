Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana's Aftermath

Cyclone Dana has weakened into a low-pressure area over Odisha, causing heavy rain and disruption in multiple districts. School closures were announced as some schools are housing evacuees. The state government has canceled employee holidays to expedite restoration efforts in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:58 IST
Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana's Aftermath
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Dana, once a severe storm, has downgraded into a low-pressure system, leading to heavy rains across Odisha, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Various parts of Odisha, including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore, experienced inclement weather, impacting restoration efforts in cyclone-hit areas. Notably, Oupada in Balasore district reported the highest rainfall at 240 mm.

In response to the weather conditions, schools and Anganwadi centers in several districts remain closed, while state employees' holidays have been canceled to focus on cyclone restoration activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024