Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana's Aftermath

Cyclone Dana, once a severe storm, has downgraded into a low-pressure system, leading to heavy rains across Odisha, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Various parts of Odisha, including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore, experienced inclement weather, impacting restoration efforts in cyclone-hit areas. Notably, Oupada in Balasore district reported the highest rainfall at 240 mm.

In response to the weather conditions, schools and Anganwadi centers in several districts remain closed, while state employees' holidays have been canceled to focus on cyclone restoration activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)