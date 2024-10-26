Metro Group's Ambitious New Project in Thane: The Presidential
Metro Group plans to invest Rs 225 crore in its new project, The Presidential, located in Thane, MMR. Comprising 100 flats, the project promises premium housing options priced between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 6 crore. It's part of Thane's 15-minute city transformation.
Realty firm Metro Group is set for a major expansion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by launching a new residential project, The Presidential, in Thane.
The company announced its intent to invest Rs 225 crore to develop this premium project, which will house 100 flats over one acre of land.
With apartments priced between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 6 crore, Metro Group aims to cater to the growing demand for high-end housing in Thane, expected to complete within three years.
