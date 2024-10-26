Metro Group's Ambitious New Project in Thane: The Presidential

Realty firm Metro Group is set for a major expansion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by launching a new residential project, The Presidential, in Thane.

The company announced its intent to invest Rs 225 crore to develop this premium project, which will house 100 flats over one acre of land.

With apartments priced between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 6 crore, Metro Group aims to cater to the growing demand for high-end housing in Thane, expected to complete within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)