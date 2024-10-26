Odisha's Balasore District Braces Against Cyclone Dana's Aftermath

Heavy rains from Cyclone Dana triggered flash floods in Odisha's Balasore district, affecting various blocks, as reported by officials on Saturday. The incessant downpour in the Similipal hills in the adjacent Mayurbhanj district has raised water levels in the Budhabalang, Sono, and Kansabansa rivers.

Over 20 villages were submerged in Nilagiri for two days but water levels receded by Saturday morning. Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, assured that no floods have emerged statewide, with vigilant monitoring ongoing.

Rescue operations have begun, with ten stranded individuals saved by fire services in Balasore. Restoration efforts are focusing on reconnecting power to roughly 40,000 households. Damage assessments are in progress, and reports are expected within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)