Left Menu

Odisha's Balasore District Braces Against Cyclone Dana's Aftermath

Cyclone Dana-induced heavy rain caused a flash flood in Odisha's Balasore district, affecting several areas. Officials are monitoring river levels and conducting damage assessments. Rescue operations and restoration efforts are underway, aiming to swiftly restore power and normalcy in the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:33 IST
Odisha's Balasore District Braces Against Cyclone Dana's Aftermath
tropical cyclones Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains from Cyclone Dana triggered flash floods in Odisha's Balasore district, affecting various blocks, as reported by officials on Saturday. The incessant downpour in the Similipal hills in the adjacent Mayurbhanj district has raised water levels in the Budhabalang, Sono, and Kansabansa rivers.

Over 20 villages were submerged in Nilagiri for two days but water levels receded by Saturday morning. Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, assured that no floods have emerged statewide, with vigilant monitoring ongoing.

Rescue operations have begun, with ten stranded individuals saved by fire services in Balasore. Restoration efforts are focusing on reconnecting power to roughly 40,000 households. Damage assessments are in progress, and reports are expected within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024