Monsoon Havoc in Karnataka: Heavy Rains Cause Extensive Damage

Karnataka is reeling from the impacts of an unusually heavy monsoon, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reporting 25 deaths related to the rains. Compensation has been dispatched to affected families. The onslaught also inflicted extensive damage on housing and agriculture, prompting the state to offer financial assistance to victims.

Significant crop losses have been recorded, with over 1 lakh hectares of both agricultural and horticultural land devastated. Preliminary inspections highlight the scale of the destruction, as the state grapples with exceptionally high rainfall figures that surpassed both seasonal averages and historical data.

Amid mounting concerns, Siddaramaiah assured that funds are available for relief efforts. The state holds Rs 551.25 crore in reserve for immediate aid, while discussions with the World Bank have secured Rs 5,000 crore, primarily targeting Bengaluru's urban construction projects.

