Water Woes: NDMC Areas Brace for Sunday Supply Disruption

The New Delhi Municipal Council announced a water supply disruption in various areas due to a shutdown at Sonia Vihar Water Works. Residents in affected regions can request water tankers. Authorities urge residents to use water judiciously during the downtime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:41 IST
Water Woes: NDMC Areas Brace for Sunday Supply Disruption
On Sunday, several areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction will face water supply disruptions, as per an official statement. This comes in the wake of a shutdown at the Sonia Vihar Water Works, affecting a wide swath of residents.

The impacted localities include Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, B K Dutt Colony, and several others. The NDMC has requested the residents to employ water conservatively during the period of disruption.

Residents in need can reach out to the NDMC Water Supply Control Room at Kali Bari Marg to request water tankers or water trolleys. The civic agency is striving to minimize inconvenience during this temporary outage.

