Water Woes: NDMC Areas Brace for Sunday Supply Disruption

On Sunday, several areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction will face water supply disruptions, as per an official statement. This comes in the wake of a shutdown at the Sonia Vihar Water Works, affecting a wide swath of residents.

The impacted localities include Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, B K Dutt Colony, and several others. The NDMC has requested the residents to employ water conservatively during the period of disruption.

Residents in need can reach out to the NDMC Water Supply Control Room at Kali Bari Marg to request water tankers or water trolleys. The civic agency is striving to minimize inconvenience during this temporary outage.

(With inputs from agencies.)