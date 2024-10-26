Harnessing Digital Infrastructure for Climate Action: Insights from Beckn Node Zero 2024
Nandan Nilekani, at Beckn Node Zero 2024, emphasizes reusing India's Direct Benefit Transfer system for climate action payments. The event, focused on open networks and their role in climate action, was organized by FIDE and Sattva Knowledge Institute. Experts discussed India's potential in addressing the global climate crisis.
- Country:
- India
At the Beckn Node Zero 2024 event in Bengaluru, Nandan Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys, advocated for leveraging India's Direct Benefit Transfer infrastructure to facilitate climate action payments. This initiative was highlighted as part of broader discussions on India's vital role in combating the global climate crisis.
The gathering was organized by the Foundation for Interoperability in Digital Economy (FIDE), co-founded by Nilekani, alongside Sattva Knowledge Institute. The event aimed to unite industry leaders and innovators to explore potential solutions to environmental challenges.
During discussions, Nilekani underscored the necessity of integrating existing digital systems with upcoming solutions, promoting concepts like 'Finternet' for decentralizing assets. Other experts at the event emphasized open networks' capability to drive efficient and transparent climate action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India
Narrative being spread in Bangladesh that India is a threat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dussehra celebrations in Nagpur.
India's Path to Self-Sufficiency in Defence: A Historic Milestone
Robin Uthappa to Lead India in the Resurgent Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Infrastructure Landscape