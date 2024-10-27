Left Menu

Storm Trami's Fury Ravages Southeast Asia: Vietnam Braces for Impact

Storm Trami has struck central Vietnam, leading to potential floods after ravaging the Philippines, where it caused significant casualties and damage. Vietnam's extended coastline is prone to storms, and authorities are on high alert, especially in regions crucial to agriculture. Airports temporarily shut down as part of safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Storm Trami struck central Vietnam, threatening to unleash heavy rains and devastating floods following a trail of destruction left in the Philippines.

The Southeast Asian nation, known for its extensive coastline, frequently suffers from storms and floods, resulting in substantial loss of life and property damage. Forecasters predict rainfall reaching up to 60 cm across several provinces, from Quang Binh to Quang Nam.

Urban areas from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh provinces face high flood risks. Following Trami's onslaught on Luzon island in the Philippines, floods and landslides led to 90 confirmed deaths as of Sunday, with rescue operations hampered by flooding. Vietnam has closed four central airports, including Danang International, due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

