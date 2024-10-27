Jammu's E-Mobility Triumph: Leading India's Urban Transport Innovation

Jammu City's e-autos and e-rickshaws initiative has been recognized with the prestigious 'Award of Excellence in Urban Transport' at the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo held in Gujarat. The award was presented by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs M L Khattar.

The project, part of the Jammu Smart City, was acknowledged in the 'City with Most Innovative Financing Mechanism' category. Chief Executive Officer Devansh Yadav and his team from Jammu Smart City Limited attended the conference and accepted the award.

Yadav highlighted the initiative's socio-economic benefits, noting that it has created job opportunities while reducing reliance on conventional fuels, benefiting around 800 low-income families in Jammu. He emphasized the scheme's vision of providing economical connectivity, pollution-free transport, and increased employment for the community.

