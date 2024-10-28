Burkina Faso and Togo Embark on Knowledge-Sharing Mission to Enhance Flood Forecasting and Disaster Management

A delegation of 19 specialists from Burkina Faso and Togo embarked on a significant knowledge-sharing mission to Sweden and Italy from October 16 to 23, 2024, focusing on operational procedures for flood forecasting and early warning systems. This initiative aims to bolster the capacity of hydrological and meteorological services and disaster management institutions in both countries.

In Sweden, the delegation visited the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) in Norrköping from October 16 to 19. Here, they learned about the processes involved in producing and disseminating accurate meteorological and flood forecasts. Additionally, in Malmö, local leaders presented the adaptation and resilience measures they have implemented to counter flood risks. A critical takeaway from this visit was the importance of managing solid waste to prevent urban flooding, as debris in canals can significantly heighten overflow risks and amplify the impacts of flooding on communities.

Following their time in Sweden, the delegation travelled to Italy, where they engaged with the Civil Protection Agency in Rome from October 20 to 23. The agency shared valuable practices for monitoring hydrometeorological hazards and outlined the operational processes required for effective communication among stakeholders involved in flood warning systems. In Genoa, the delegation explored a regional Civil Protection Center, focusing on the use of local data in hydrometeorological monitoring and forecasting. Their visit to Savona included discussions with the CIMA Foundation, which emphasized the integration of science and technology in creating interoperable tools for monitoring, forecasting, and early action.

A significant conclusion drawn from the Italy segment of the trip was the necessity of establishing a robust national legal and operational framework for flood warning, preparedness, and response. This framework should define roles and responsibilities at national, regional, and local levels and promote inter-institutional communication and coordination as essential components of effective flood risk management.

The insights gained from this exchange have motivated institutions in Burkina Faso and Togo to reinforce their flood warning systems and disaster risk reduction strategies. In the next phase, both countries will develop standard operating procedures for their national flood warning systems, integrating lessons learned from their experiences in Sweden and Italy.

This mission was technically supported by SMHI, AGRHYMET, and CIMA, all of whom are dedicated to aiding Burkina Faso and Togo in enhancing their flood forecasting and warning capabilities. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) coordinated this activity as part of its technical assistance to Burkina Faso through the Hydromet project and to Togo via the CREWS project. The mission involved key national institutions from both countries, including:

Burkina Faso: Agence Nationale de la Météorologie (ANAM), Direction Générale des Ressources en Eau (DGRE), Direction Générale de la Protection Civile (DGPC), Conseil National de Secours d'Urgence et de Réhabilitation (CONASUR), and Ministère de l'Administration Territoriale et de la Mobilité (MATM).

Togo: Agence Nationale de la Météorologie (ANAMET), Direction des Ressources en Eau (DRE), and Agence Nationale de la Protection Civile (ANPC).

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both nations to improve their disaster preparedness and response capabilities in the face of increasing flood risks.