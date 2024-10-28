Africa Hydrology Conference Urges Action for Enhanced Water Resource Management Amid Climate Change

The inaugural Africa Hydrology Conference underscored the urgent necessity of leveraging available science and technology to bolster water resource management in the context of climate change. Held from October 15 to 17, 2024, in Cairo during the Cairo Water Week and Africa Water Week, the event gathered experts and leaders to discuss strategies for enhancing Africa's water resilience and addressing pressing water-related challenges.

With approximately 75-80% of natural disasters being water-related, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has projected that climate change could impose a staggering financial burden of up to US$ 50 billion annually on the continent by 2040. As African communities face severe threats to their water systems due to climate extremes, hydrological experts emphasized the critical need for improved scientific applications in water resource management.

The conference, organized by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in collaboration with the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) and various partners, aimed to demonstrate the interconnections between hydrology, climate resilience, and early warning systems (EWS). It sought to raise awareness among political leaders, decision-makers, and funding agencies about the importance of hydrology in tackling Africa's water-related issues. Topics addressed included hydrological data policy, the integration of water, energy, and food solutions, capacity building, and innovative approaches to climate change adaptation.

During the plenary session, H.E. Professor Hani Sewilam, the Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, highlighted the significance of enhancing hydrological monitoring and services to boost climate resilience in Africa. “We need to raise awareness and understanding that the water sector is the most impacted sector of climate change, especially in Africa. We need Early Warning Systems to deal with hydrological changes,” he stated.

Ministerial PerspectivesNamibian Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Carl-Hermann Schlettwein, called for evidence-based resource allocation, urging policymakers to prioritize investment in hydrology as a vital tool for ensuring water security. The session concluded with a strong emphasis on collaboration among countries, policymakers, and hydrological experts as crucial to effectively addressing Africa's water challenges and saving lives.

Actionable Solutions and Future Steps

The conference also served as a platform for a dialogue focused on actionable solutions to strengthen capacity building, data exchange, funding mechanisms, and public-private partnerships. Dr. Tahani Sileet, Chair of AMCOW Technical Advisory Committee, reiterated the importance of establishing robust collaborations between WMO and AMCOW to improve hydrological services and organize subsequent editions of the conference.

Key points discussed included:

Conducting socio-economic benefit analyses of hydrological monitoring to showcase its value across various sectors.Ensuring the inclusion of young and female professionals in hydrology-related discussions and initiatives.Creating innovative business models and investment programs to ensure the sustainability of hydrological monitoring and products.

Accelerating initiatives such as Early Warnings For All (EW4All) and enhancing data standardization and research.

Outcomes and Recommendations

The conference yielded actionable insights on leveraging hydrology to build climate resilience and improve water resource management across Africa. Key outcomes of the discussions included the following recommendations:

Countries and basin organizations should share case studies and cost-benefit analyses to quantify the socioeconomic benefits of hydrological data.

Developing targeted communication strategies is vital to raise awareness among ministers, policymakers, and the private sector about the importance of hydrology.

Closer collaboration between WMO and AMCOW is essential for integrating hydrology with Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives.

A comprehensive documentation of capacity-building activities is necessary to identify strengths, gaps, and opportunities for synergy in knowledge sharing across Africa.

An innovative business model for funding operational hydrology should be developed to ensure the sustainability of hydrological systems.

Promoting robust systems for data collection, sharing, and analysis at both national and transboundary levels is crucial for the successful implementation of EW4All.

The Africa Hydrology Conference concluded with a call to action for joint efforts to build water resilience in Africa through enhanced resource management, improved early warning systems, and strengthened service delivery by National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS). The need for increased funding and the engagement of Public-Private-(People) Partnerships were emphasized, along with a shift toward investment plans that prioritize hydrology services informed by the latest data and insights.