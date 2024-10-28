Nations' Climate Plans Fall Short, Urgent Action Needed
A UN report reveals that current national climate plans will reduce global emissions by only 2.6% by 2030 compared to 2019. This is insufficient to avoid severe climate impacts. A 43% reduction is necessary by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5°C. Urgent, comprehensive action and increased finance are essential.
- Country:
- India
A recent United Nations report exposes the inadequacy of national climate plans, as they are projected to lessen global emissions by merely 2.6% by 2030 versus 2019 levels. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states that a drastic 43% cut is crucial by 2030 to prevent catastrophic global warming.
Despite 168 national climate plans from 195 Paris Agreement signatories being part of the analysis, the potential reduction falls short, as demonstrated by projected global greenhouse emissions peaking at roughly 51.5 gigatonnes by 2030. This gap raises serious concerns about achieving the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold.
UN climate chief Simon Stiell underscores the urgency of enhanced climate efforts in upcoming submissions due by 2025. With sectors needing comprehensive regulations, ambitious financing agreements must also be outlined in forthcoming climate discussions, particularly from affluent nations to support developing countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Sets Stage for Crucial COP29 Climate Finance Talks
COP29: Pioneering a New Era in Climate Finance
IFC Partners with Association of Banks in Cambodia to Boost Climate Finance Initiatives
IFC Invests in Türkiye’s First Blue Bond Issuance by QNB Türkiye, Boosting Climate Finance Market with Green Bond
Record Levels of Greenhouse Gases: A Planet at Breaking Point