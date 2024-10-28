Nations' Climate Plans Fall Short, Urgent Action Needed

A recent United Nations report exposes the inadequacy of national climate plans, as they are projected to lessen global emissions by merely 2.6% by 2030 versus 2019 levels. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states that a drastic 43% cut is crucial by 2030 to prevent catastrophic global warming.

Despite 168 national climate plans from 195 Paris Agreement signatories being part of the analysis, the potential reduction falls short, as demonstrated by projected global greenhouse emissions peaking at roughly 51.5 gigatonnes by 2030. This gap raises serious concerns about achieving the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell underscores the urgency of enhanced climate efforts in upcoming submissions due by 2025. With sectors needing comprehensive regulations, ambitious financing agreements must also be outlined in forthcoming climate discussions, particularly from affluent nations to support developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)