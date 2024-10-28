Record Levels of Greenhouse Gases: A Planet at Breaking Point
The World Meteorological Organization's 2023 report reveals record-high greenhouse gas levels, underscoring the failure to meet the Paris Agreement targets. CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide levels have significantly increased, intensifying climate change impacts. Urgent action is needed to curb emissions and avert further global warming.
In a concerning update for environmental advocates, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that greenhouse gas levels reached unprecedented highs in 2023, showing more than a 10% rise over two decades.
The WMO's annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin outlines the alarming increase, attributing the spike to large vegetation fire CO2 emissions, decreased carbon absorption by forests, and persistent human and industrial CO2 emissions.
The atmospheric CO2 level hit 420 ppm, methane reached 1934 ppb, and nitrous oxide 336.9 ppb, significantly exceeding pre-industrial levels. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the urgent need for decision-makers to enact swift changes to meet international climate agreements.
