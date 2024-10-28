Dr Crispian Olver Appointed as New Deputy Chairperson of Presidential Climate Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr. Crispian Olver as the new Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), effective November 1, 2024. Dr. Olver, who previously served as the PCC’s Executive Director, succeeds Valli Moosa, who led the commission’s efforts from its founding in December 2020 until his recent retirement.

The Presidential Climate Commission, chaired by President Ramaphosa, was created following recommendations from the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, which called for a collaborative, multi-stakeholder body to guide South Africa’s shift towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient, and inclusive economy. Formalized as a Schedule 3A public entity under the newly signed Climate Change Act in July 2024, the PCC has since been pivotal in shaping policies that address climate adaptation, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote sustainable economic development.

In his new role, Dr. Olver brings a wealth of experience to lead South Africa’s climate agenda. A seasoned public servant and environmental policy expert, Dr. Olver previously served as Director-General for the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism from 1999 to 2005. During his tenure, he helped formulate South Africa’s climate policy, advanced environmental legislation, and led the country’s hosting of the 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development—a milestone in global climate diplomacy.

The Presidency issued a statement congratulating Dr. Olver on his appointment, with President Ramaphosa emphasizing the importance of fostering inclusive dialogue and social engagement within the commission’s work. “The President welcomes and congratulates Dr. Olver in his new role and has urged him and the entire commission to continue working toward social dialogue, ensuring South Africa’s climate change response is both inclusive and aligned with the nation’s socio-economic priorities,” the statement read.

Dr. Olver’s appointment comes at a crucial time, as South Africa intensifies its efforts to meet international climate commitments. Under his leadership, the PCC is expected to tackle issues such as advancing just transition policies for coal-dependent communities, enhancing climate resilience across sectors, and supporting renewable energy investments. The commission is also working closely with local governments to build climate-adapted infrastructure and foster green job creation, addressing the dual challenges of environmental sustainability and economic growth.

In addition to guiding South Africa’s climate policy, the PCC has been actively involved in the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. With Olver at the helm, the PCC will continue driving strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the country’s ambitious targets for 2030 and beyond.

President Ramaphosa also paid tribute to the outgoing Deputy Chairperson, Valli Moosa, commending his dedication to the PCC since its inception. Moosa’s contributions were instrumental in establishing the commission’s foundational goals and implementing key climate action strategies. His leadership laid the groundwork for the PCC’s future trajectory, including the establishment of the Climate Change Act.

As Dr. Olver steps into this pivotal role, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating his commitment to fostering a collaborative climate strategy that prioritizes the needs of all South Africans, particularly those most affected by climate change. His tenure is expected to bring renewed vigor to South Africa’s climate transition, ensuring a balanced approach that champions both environmental stewardship and socio-economic progress.