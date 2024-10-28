Revolutionizing Indoor Comfort: IIT Bombay's Eco-Friendly Approach

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, in partnership with the Community Design Agency, has introduced an innovative method aimed at maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures in naturally ventilated households.

The researchers employed Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), a numerical and simulation-based technique to study the interplay between wall materials, airflow variations, and thermal comfort. By choosing locally-sourced, eco-efficient materials such as burnt clay bricks and AAC blocks, the researchers aim to reduce environmental emissions and transportation costs, ultimately enhancing living conditions and occupant well-being, especially in low-income housing sectors in India.

Albert Thomas, a professor at IIT Bombay leading the study, emphasized the importance of selecting appropriate construction materials for mass housing projects to ensure quality living at reasonable costs. The Community Design Agency comprises a diverse team with professionals from architecture, engineering, business, and art, collaborating with marginalized communities to realize sustainable housing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)