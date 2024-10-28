Left Menu

Sewing Hope: Gaza's Fabric of Resilience

As winter approaches, displaced Palestinians in Gaza create warm clothing from blankets in a grassroots effort led by Nidaa Attia. The initiative addresses the scarcity of garments amid relentless conflict, severe weather, and dwindling international aid. Attia's project, 'Needle and Thread,' relies on volunteer labor to recycle thermal blankets into winter attire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:15 IST
In the face of an impending harsh winter, displaced Palestinians in Gaza are crafting clothing from blankets as they brace against the elements. Led by Nidaa Attia, these innovative efforts aim to provide warmth amid conflict-induced scarcity.

Operating from a beachside tent at Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, the 'Needle and Thread' initiative transforms donated thermal blankets into winter garments. The manual labor-intensive process is powered by a bike, symbolizing resilience in the absence of electricity.

With international aid at a low and the war-ravaged economy in dire straits, Attia's project offers a lifeline. Clothes are sold affordably, with lower rates for those contributing blankets, providing a vital resource amid relentless displacement and economic hardship.

