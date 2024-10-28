Sewing Hope: Gaza's Fabric of Resilience

In the face of an impending harsh winter, displaced Palestinians in Gaza are crafting clothing from blankets as they brace against the elements. Led by Nidaa Attia, these innovative efforts aim to provide warmth amid conflict-induced scarcity.

Operating from a beachside tent at Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, the 'Needle and Thread' initiative transforms donated thermal blankets into winter garments. The manual labor-intensive process is powered by a bike, symbolizing resilience in the absence of electricity.

With international aid at a low and the war-ravaged economy in dire straits, Attia's project offers a lifeline. Clothes are sold affordably, with lower rates for those contributing blankets, providing a vital resource amid relentless displacement and economic hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)