COP16: A Crossroads for Global Biodiversity Conservation

As the U.N. COP16 biodiversity summit enters its second week in Cali, delegates face a stalemate over financing strategies to preserve nature. With biodiversity in rapid decline, scientists raise alarms about the urgency needed in conservation efforts.

Currently, 38% of tree species are threatened with extinction due to human activities, as per IUCN reports. IUCN Director Grethel Aguilar urged immediate action to protect these vulnerable species during a news conference at the summit.

The meeting, part of the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity, strives to enforce 23 aims from the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Achieving the 30-by-30 target, protecting 30% of global land and sea by 2030, remains a major focus.

