China's Market Rebound: Anticipation Grows Ahead of Key Meeting

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced an uptick Tuesday as investors eagerly await stimulus measure details from an upcoming leadership meeting. China's CSI300 and Shanghai Composite both rose by 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by 0.6%. A legislative meeting is set for early November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 29-10-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 07:17 IST
At the market's opening on Tuesday, China and Hong Kong stocks saw growth, as investors anticipated upcoming stimulus measures from China's leadership meeting scheduled for next week. The CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index experienced a 0.2% rise, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong marked a 0.6% increase.

China's top legislative body is set to convene from November 4th to 8th. According to state media, despite significant interest in potential debt and fiscal policies, these matters were notably absent from the announced agenda.

Additionally, China recently announced initiatives aimed at enhancing family planning and parenting measures, responding to declining birth rates. The move is part of broader efforts detailed by the state council to address demographic challenges after consecutive years of population decreases.

