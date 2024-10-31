Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: The Post-Diwali Smog Challenge

Delhi's air quality has continued its downward spiral, descending into the 'very poor' category during Diwali celebrations. The situation deteriorated further towards 'severe' due to widespread firecracker bursting.

On Thursday, residents awoke to a thick smog. Notably, Anand Vihar faced 'severe' conditions with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 328, up from 307 the previous day. This marks a stark contrast to the clearer skies of past years, highlighting the growing air quality dilemma in the city.

Despite measures like a ban on firecracker usage and extensive enforcement teams, Delhi's air quality persists as a worsening concern. Authorities are working diligently to address the problem, but persistent pollution from various sources continues to challenge efforts to ensure cleaner air.

(With inputs from agencies.)