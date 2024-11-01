Left Menu

India's Lunar Ambitions Soar with ISRO's Analog Space Mission in Ladakh

ISRO has launched an analog space mission in Leh, Ladakh, to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat. This month-long mission involves the Human Spaceflight Centre, AAKA Space Studio, and academic institutions, aiming to prepare for lunar habitation and future interplanetary missions by testing environment suits and conducting geological studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:28 IST
India's Lunar Ambitions Soar with ISRO's Analog Space Mission in Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious step towards establishing lunar habitats, ISRO has initiated an analog space mission in Leh, Ladakh. This exercise seeks to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat as India readies for human moon missions. Collaborators include ISRO's Human Spaceflight Centre, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

The venture, underway from mid-October, leverages Ladakh's Martian and lunar-like geography for training. It's poised to bolster India's capacity for developing moon bases as launchpads for more profound space explorations. The mission is part of ISRO's broader strategy to push boundaries in space technology and habitation.

AAKA Space Studio personnel are hard at work, stress-testing environment suits and performing geological examinations within Leh's challenging, low-oxygen milieu. Such efforts will yield insights into human adaptability under extraterrestrial conditions, informing the strategies for future interplanetary expeditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

Pacific Economic Update: Strategies for Sustainable Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

World Bank’s ESMAP FY2025-30 Plan Aims to Reshape Global Energy Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024