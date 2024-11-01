India's Lunar Ambitions Soar with ISRO's Analog Space Mission in Ladakh

In an ambitious step towards establishing lunar habitats, ISRO has initiated an analog space mission in Leh, Ladakh. This exercise seeks to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat as India readies for human moon missions. Collaborators include ISRO's Human Spaceflight Centre, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

The venture, underway from mid-October, leverages Ladakh's Martian and lunar-like geography for training. It's poised to bolster India's capacity for developing moon bases as launchpads for more profound space explorations. The mission is part of ISRO's broader strategy to push boundaries in space technology and habitation.

AAKA Space Studio personnel are hard at work, stress-testing environment suits and performing geological examinations within Leh's challenging, low-oxygen milieu. Such efforts will yield insights into human adaptability under extraterrestrial conditions, informing the strategies for future interplanetary expeditions.

