Mysterious Deaths of Elephants in Madhya Pradesh: Uncovering the Cause

The deaths of 10 elephants within three days in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve have sparked an investigation. Samples are being sent to various research institutes, with potential mycotoxin presence in kodo millets under scrutiny. A state minister and top officials are leading the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-11-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 08:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sudden deaths of 10 elephants over three days at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh have prompted an urgent investigation by environmental and forest authorities. Samples from the deceased pachyderms are being sent to various research facilities, including the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh, to identify potential toxins or causes.

At the heart of the investigation is the possibility of mycotoxins linked to kodo millets, which the elephants may have ingested. These substances have been known to produce cyclopiazonic acid, a potent toxin. Forest and veterinary officials, along with multiple institutes, have been called in to unravel this deadly mystery.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, leading a high-level meeting, stressed the importance of a thorough investigation. A team, including a state minister and top forest officials, has been dispatched to the field. They are expected to submit a detailed report within 24 hours, ensuring stringent action against those responsible for any negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

