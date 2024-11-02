Left Menu

COP16: Landmark Recognition for Indigenous Conservation

The U.N. COP16 summit in Colombia has established a permanent body for Indigenous peoples to advise on global nature conservation decisions, recognizing their crucial role in protecting biodiversity. This move is hailed as groundbreaking by Indigenous and environmental advocates for acknowledging Indigenous contributions to global conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cali | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:55 IST
COP16: Landmark Recognition for Indigenous Conservation
  • Country:
  • Colombia

During the COP16 summit held in Cali, Colombia, a landmark decision was reached as countries approved the creation of a permanent consultative body for Indigenous peoples. This body aims to facilitate Indigenous input into United Nations decisions concerning nature conservation.

The establishment of this consultative body is seen as a significant step forward in acknowledging the vital role Indigenous communities play in safeguarding some of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. Indigenous and environmental advocates have hailed this measure as a major breakthrough in global conservation efforts.

By formalizing Indigenous participation in conservation strategies, the United Nations recognizes the unique knowledge and essential contributions of these communities to preserving the earth's ecosystems. This decision is expected to enhance the effectiveness of international conservation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024