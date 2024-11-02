Minor Earthquake Shakes Jharkhand, No Casualties Reported
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Jharkhand's Khunti district on Saturday morning. No deaths or property damage were reported. The tremor, centered 35 km from Ranchi, also affected Jamshedpur and Kandra of Seraikela-Kharswan district. The quake's depth was reported at five kilometers.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 rattled parts of Jharkhand early Saturday, according to officials. There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.
The quake's epicenter was pinpointed in Khunti district, approximately 35 kilometers from Ranchi, the state capital, confirmed senior meteorologist Upendra Shrivastava.
A National Center for Seismology analysis revealed the quake's depth at five kilometers. Minor impacts were noted in Jamshedpur and Kandra, located in the Seraikela-Kharswan district.
