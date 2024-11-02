Minor Earthquake Shakes Jharkhand, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 rattled parts of Jharkhand early Saturday, according to officials. There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed in Khunti district, approximately 35 kilometers from Ranchi, the state capital, confirmed senior meteorologist Upendra Shrivastava.

A National Center for Seismology analysis revealed the quake's depth at five kilometers. Minor impacts were noted in Jamshedpur and Kandra, located in the Seraikela-Kharswan district.

(With inputs from agencies.)