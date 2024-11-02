Left Menu

Farewell to Cassius: World's Largest Captive Crocodile Passes Away at 110

Cassius, an Australian crocodile that held the record as the largest in captivity, has passed away at over 110 years old. Despite declining health, his legacy at the Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat endures, having captivated visitors in Cairns since 1987.

The world bid farewell to Cassius, an 18-foot crocodile recognized as the largest in captivity, who has died at the impressive age of over 110. The wildlife sanctuary where Cassius resided announced his passing on Saturday, noting his noteworthy status and declining health since mid-October.

Located on Green Island, near Cairns, the Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat bid a heartfelt farewell on social media, emphasizing his remarkable age and extended life beyond typical crocodile years. Cassius had become a beloved figure since his arrival from Australia's Northern Territory in 1987.

Cassius achieved record-breaking fame after the previous titleholder, Lolong of the Philippines, passed in 2013. This saltwater crocodile symbolized a significant draw for tourists, contributing to the local tourism industry throughout his long life.

