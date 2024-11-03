The Rise of Freshwater Jellyfish in Canadian Lakes

Montreal, Nov 3 (The Conversation) - Freshwater jellyfish are increasingly capturing the attention of Canadians as they become more prevalent in lakes across the nation. These small jellyfish, closely related to their oceanic counterparts, owe their rise in numbers to climate change.

The most commonly observed species in Canada is Craspedacusta sowerbii, often referred to as the Peach Blossom Jellyfish. Though these creatures have been present since the 1930s, their emergence in large numbers, or blooms, is a recent phenomenon. These blooms, often seen during warmer periods, are sparked when lake temperatures exceed 25 C.

Once unnoticed in their tiny polyp form, jellyfish sightings are expected to continue rising, posing potential consequences for lake ecosystems. As the climate warms, researchers are keenly observing how these jellyfish impact lake food webs and how Canadian aquatic life might adapt.

