Reviving the Yamuna: A Year-long Campaign to Heal a Historic River

A social organization has launched a year-long campaign, 'Bhikshatan Mahayajna,' to rejuvenate the Yamuna river in the Delhi-NCR and Braj regions. Convened by Ravi Shankar Tiwari, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the river's state, involving local communities and environmental organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A social organization has embarked on an ambitious year-long campaign to clean and revive the Yamuna river across Delhi-NCR and the Braj region. Launched on Bhai Dooj, the initiative, titled 'Bhikshatan Mahayajna,' was spearheaded by Yamuna Sansad convenor Ravi Shankar Tiwari on Sunday.

Throughout the campaign, Tiwari plans to travel extensively across the region, engaging meaningfully with local communities, civil society members, and environmental organizations to bolster efforts for the river's rejuvenation. Raising awareness about the river's critical state is central to this endeavor.

The inaugural event, held at the Chhath ghat near ITO, saw diverse community participation, including schoolchildren pledging their support. The campaign addresses threats such as pollution and encroachment, with Tiwari focusing on garnering public involvement and contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

