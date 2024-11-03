Left Menu

Suspension Amidst Tragedy: Elephant Deaths Stir Action in Bandhavgarh

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav suspended two officials from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve following the deaths of 10 elephants. Although the investigation suggests no involvement of pesticides or other entities, negligence was cited. The suspicious deaths, occurring over 72 hours, have prompted multiple probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has suspended two senior officials from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve following the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants. As a high-level investigation team delivered its findings, Yadav confirmed that the report did not implicate pesticides or other parties, but highlighted negligence on the part of the reserve officials.

Taking swift action, the CM announced the suspension of reserve director Gaurav Choudhary and assistant conservator of forest officer Fateh Singh Ninama. Both were found to be lax in duty, with issues including the director's unavailability during critical times drawing particular ire.

The investigation brought national attention as the elephants were discovered dead over a span of three days in the reserve. Concerns arose about possible toxicity from food, with large amounts of kodo millets found in the elephants. An emergency meeting led to dispatching a team for thorough examination, with findings pending on other potential toxic substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

