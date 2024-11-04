Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Eruption Triggers Tragic Loss and Mass Evacuations

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia erupted, killing at least nine people and forcing mass evacuations. The eruption caused panic due to power outages and lightning storms. Villages within a seven-kilometer radius were advised to evacuate. Indonesia frequently experiences volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-11-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 07:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A deadly eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in eastern Indonesia claimed at least nine lives and compelled officials to conduct swift evacuations, as reported by authorities on Monday. The volcano, situated on Flores Island in the East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted late Sunday, emitting fierce lava, volcanic ash, and glowing rocks.

Power outages followed the eruption, exacerbating panic during thunderstorms, according to Hadi Wijaya from The Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. The volcano's alert status has been elevated to the highest level, prompting recommendations for immediate evacuation within a seven-kilometer radius.

Fiery debris reached communities as far as four kilometers from the crater, causing destruction, noted Heronimus Lamawuran, an official in East Flores. Ongoing evacuation efforts aim to relocate residents to safer areas, with a significant covering of volcanic ash observed in nearby villages. The region's susceptibility to seismic and volcanic events remains high, given its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

