Inferno in Alipur: Factory Blaze Rages On

A massive inferno that erupted in a factory complex in the Alipur area of outer Delhi continued to rage unabated for more than 35 hours, according to officials from Delhi Fire Services.

Firefighters deployed over 100 water tenders in a bid to control the flames, with operations currently ongoing, the official reported on Monday.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Authorities suspect the warehouse stored materials such as paper, plastic, and chemicals, and have called on police to maintain order in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)