Inferno in Alipur: Factory Blaze Rages On

A massive fire broke out in a factory complex in Delhi's Alipur area, persisting for over 35 hours. Over 100 water tenders were deployed, with cooling operations ongoing. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported. The warehouse reportedly stored paper, plastic, and chemicals, though specifics remain unclear.

Updated: 04-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A massive inferno that erupted in a factory complex in the Alipur area of outer Delhi continued to rage unabated for more than 35 hours, according to officials from Delhi Fire Services.

Firefighters deployed over 100 water tenders in a bid to control the flames, with operations currently ongoing, the official reported on Monday.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Authorities suspect the warehouse stored materials such as paper, plastic, and chemicals, and have called on police to maintain order in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

