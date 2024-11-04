Left Menu

Miracle at Bonaire: Zero Casualties Amid Deadly Floods

Spain's Bonaire shopping mall underground parking was flooded during devastating flash floods, but rescue teams have found no casualties so far. The catastrophic floods claimed at least 217 lives nationally, marking one of the worst natural disasters in Spain's modern history.

Updated: 04-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:28 IST
In a rare stroke of good fortune, Spain's rescue teams have reported no casualties in the flooded underground parking of Valencia's Bonaire shopping mall. This report comes from Cadena Ser radio station, citing national police sources.

The flooding occurred during Spain's worst flash flood disaster in modern history, claiming at least 217 lives across the nation. The tragedy has left communities reeling and highlighted the urgent need for disaster preparedness and response systems.

Despite the devastation, the absence of casualties at the shopping mall parking offers a glimmer of relief amid an otherwise grim situation. Authorities continue to assess the wider impact of the floods on infrastructure and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

