Miracle at Bonaire: Zero Casualties Amid Deadly Floods

In a rare stroke of good fortune, Spain's rescue teams have reported no casualties in the flooded underground parking of Valencia's Bonaire shopping mall. This report comes from Cadena Ser radio station, citing national police sources.

The flooding occurred during Spain's worst flash flood disaster in modern history, claiming at least 217 lives across the nation. The tragedy has left communities reeling and highlighted the urgent need for disaster preparedness and response systems.

Despite the devastation, the absence of casualties at the shopping mall parking offers a glimmer of relief amid an otherwise grim situation. Authorities continue to assess the wider impact of the floods on infrastructure and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)