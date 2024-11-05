Left Menu

Tropical Storm Rafael Threatens the Caribbean and US Southeast

Tropical Storm Rafael is poised to bring significant rainfall to the Caribbean, including Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, before potentially strengthening into a hurricane headed towards Cuba and Florida. Authorities have issued warnings and asked residents to take precautions as the storm threatens heavy rains and possible flooding.

Updated: 05-11-2024 09:56 IST
Tropical Storm Rafael Threatens the Caribbean and US Southeast

Tropical Storm Rafael formed on Monday in the Caribbean, setting a course that could bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening into a hurricane and hitting Cuba, forecasted the US National Hurricane Center in Miami.

A tropical storm warning is currently in effect for Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands and parts of Cuba are under a hurricane watch, including the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, and the Isle of Youth. A tropical storm watch extends to the lower and middle Florida Keys and several additional Cuban provinces.

With maximum sustained winds of 75 kph, the storm is expected to reach the Cayman Islands as a hurricane by late Tuesday and approach Cuba on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands government is offering sandbags and has closed schools in preparation. Jamaica also faces school closures due to potential severe weather. Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

