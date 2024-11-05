Left Menu

The Science Behind Forgetting: A Beneficial Tool for Memory Management

Forgetting is a natural and functional aspect of cognition, helping manage memory by filtering out non-essential details. While at times considered a sign of memory impairment, forgetting can facilitate focus on relevant information, adjust to change, and occasionally reactivate seemingly lost memories, contributing to survival and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:57 IST
The Science Behind Forgetting: A Beneficial Tool for Memory Management
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Forgetting is an intrinsic part of our daily cognitive processes, often dismissed as memory impairment. However, researchers argue it serves functional purposes, helping individuals focus by filtering out irrelevant information. This has been confirmed by various studies, including those on the forgetting curve established by Hermann Ebbinghaus in the 19th century.

The ability to forget allows the brain to adapt to new situations by updating memories, which facilitates survival. An example is the need to modify familiar routines when unexpected changes occur, such as a road closure, necessitating a new route. This process is critical, as failure to adapt can have detrimental effects, illustrated in conditions like PTSD.

Interestingly, not all forgotten memories are lost. Studies with rodents show that forgotten memories can be reactivated, hinting at complex memory management techniques. This ties into phenomena like the 'tip-of-the-tongue' experience, where information is not fully forgotten but temporarily inaccessible, a testament to the brain's intricate systems of remembering and forgetting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024