Left Menu

Australia's Landmark Ban: Social Media Shutout for Under-16s Sparks Global Attention

Australia has become the first country to enforce a social media ban for children under 16, impacting major platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The law, supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, aims to mitigate online harm but faces criticism from tech firms and free-speech advocates worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:41 IST
Australia's Landmark Ban: Social Media Shutout for Under-16s Sparks Global Attention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pioneering move, Australia has become the inaugural nation to impose a social media prohibition for children under the age of 16. This new law affects ten of the largest platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

The decision was hailed by figures like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who regards the ban as a pivotal step in curbing online hazards outstripping traditional safety net mechanisms. However, it also draws criticism from major technology and free-speech advocates concerned about the global implications.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of accounts have already been deactivated, triggering a heated debate on whether such measures can effectively keep minors off these platforms, which are deeply integrated into daily life worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025