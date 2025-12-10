Australia's Landmark Ban: Social Media Shutout for Under-16s Sparks Global Attention

In a pioneering move, Australia has become the inaugural nation to impose a social media prohibition for children under the age of 16. This new law affects ten of the largest platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

The decision was hailed by figures like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who regards the ban as a pivotal step in curbing online hazards outstripping traditional safety net mechanisms. However, it also draws criticism from major technology and free-speech advocates concerned about the global implications.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of accounts have already been deactivated, triggering a heated debate on whether such measures can effectively keep minors off these platforms, which are deeply integrated into daily life worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)