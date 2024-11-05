Delhi Tops India's Pollution Charts as PM2.5 Soars

In October, Delhi was crowned as the most polluted city in India, plagued by an average PM2.5 concentration of 111 micrograms per cubic metre, reveals a recent analysis.

The study, conducted by the independent think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), highlights that the top 10 polluted cities in India were all part of the National Capital Region.

These include regions like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Noida. Notably, Delhi's pollution levels surged to 2.5 times that of September's average.

The analysis further disclosed that stubble burning contributed to less than 10% of the PM2.5 levels, with the bulk of pollution arising from perennial sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)