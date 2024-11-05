Left Menu

IASST Researchers Uncover Potential of IL-35 in Reducing Pancreatic Inflammation in Diabetes

IL-35, a protein composed of IL-12α and IL-27β chains encoded by the IL12A and EBI3 genes, has intrigued scientists as a potential therapeutic pathway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:53 IST
IASST Researchers Uncover Potential of IL-35 in Reducing Pancreatic Inflammation in Diabetes
The research highlights IL-35’s role in safeguarding the immune system by lowering immune cells responsible for producing inflammatory chemicals, thereby reducing pancreatic cell infiltration—a key factor in diabetes progression. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study led by researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Guwahati, under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, has identified a specific protein, IL-35, that shows promise in treating type 1 diabetes and autoimmune diabetes mellitus. The research highlights IL-35’s role in safeguarding the immune system by lowering immune cells responsible for producing inflammatory chemicals, thereby reducing pancreatic cell infiltration—a key factor in diabetes progression.

IL-35, a protein composed of IL-12α and IL-27β chains encoded by the IL12A and EBI3 genes, has intrigued scientists as a potential therapeutic pathway. The study led by Dr. Asis Bala, Associate Professor; Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director; and Research Scholar Mr Ratul Chakraborty employed network pharmacological analysis to examine IL-35-related genes and their association with various diseases, including immune-inflammatory, autoimmune, neoplastic, and endocrine disorders.

Key Findings on IL-35’s Immune-Modulating Properties

The research demonstrated IL-35’s ability to regulate immune response by managing macrophage activation, T-cell proteins, and regulatory B cells. IL-35 effectively inhibited immune cells that attack pancreatic beta cells, a primary target in type 1 diabetes and autoimmune diabetes. Furthermore, it lowered inflammatory cells responsible for pancreatic infiltration, a process that exacerbates these diseases.

Published in reputable journals Cytokine and the World Journal of Diabetes, these findings present IL-35 as a novel avenue for diabetes treatment. The protein’s potential to reduce inflammation and immune cell infiltration could transform therapeutic approaches to type 1 and autoimmune diabetes, which disproportionately impact children and adolescents, especially in developing countries.

Broader Implications and Future Research

The researchers’ pharmacological analysis revealed five disease-interacting genes associated with IL-35, establishing potential links with various immune-inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. The study’s results suggest that IL-35 could not only aid in treating diabetes but might also have applications in managing other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

According to Dr. Bala, "The discovery of IL-35's role opens new possibilities in diabetes treatment by controlling the immune system’s inflammatory response. However, further studies and clinical trials are essential to fully understand IL-35's therapeutic mechanisms."

With IL-35’s ability to protect pancreatic cells and modulate immune responses, it presents a promising target for researchers seeking effective solutions for diabetes management. Future studies will focus on advancing IL-35-based therapies to clinical trials, which could significantly benefit patients with type 1 and autoimmune diabetes worldwide.  

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024