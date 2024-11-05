IASST Researchers Uncover Potential of IL-35 in Reducing Pancreatic Inflammation in Diabetes

A groundbreaking study led by researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Guwahati, under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, has identified a specific protein, IL-35, that shows promise in treating type 1 diabetes and autoimmune diabetes mellitus. The research highlights IL-35’s role in safeguarding the immune system by lowering immune cells responsible for producing inflammatory chemicals, thereby reducing pancreatic cell infiltration—a key factor in diabetes progression.

IL-35, a protein composed of IL-12α and IL-27β chains encoded by the IL12A and EBI3 genes, has intrigued scientists as a potential therapeutic pathway. The study led by Dr. Asis Bala, Associate Professor; Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director; and Research Scholar Mr Ratul Chakraborty employed network pharmacological analysis to examine IL-35-related genes and their association with various diseases, including immune-inflammatory, autoimmune, neoplastic, and endocrine disorders.

Key Findings on IL-35’s Immune-Modulating Properties

The research demonstrated IL-35’s ability to regulate immune response by managing macrophage activation, T-cell proteins, and regulatory B cells. IL-35 effectively inhibited immune cells that attack pancreatic beta cells, a primary target in type 1 diabetes and autoimmune diabetes. Furthermore, it lowered inflammatory cells responsible for pancreatic infiltration, a process that exacerbates these diseases.

Published in reputable journals Cytokine and the World Journal of Diabetes, these findings present IL-35 as a novel avenue for diabetes treatment. The protein’s potential to reduce inflammation and immune cell infiltration could transform therapeutic approaches to type 1 and autoimmune diabetes, which disproportionately impact children and adolescents, especially in developing countries.

Broader Implications and Future Research

The researchers’ pharmacological analysis revealed five disease-interacting genes associated with IL-35, establishing potential links with various immune-inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. The study’s results suggest that IL-35 could not only aid in treating diabetes but might also have applications in managing other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

According to Dr. Bala, "The discovery of IL-35's role opens new possibilities in diabetes treatment by controlling the immune system’s inflammatory response. However, further studies and clinical trials are essential to fully understand IL-35's therapeutic mechanisms."

With IL-35’s ability to protect pancreatic cells and modulate immune responses, it presents a promising target for researchers seeking effective solutions for diabetes management. Future studies will focus on advancing IL-35-based therapies to clinical trials, which could significantly benefit patients with type 1 and autoimmune diabetes worldwide.