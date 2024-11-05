Left Menu

Rajasthan's Bold Move to Accelerate Jal Jeevan Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved over Rs 655 crore to hasten the Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to deliver tap water connections in 507 villages. The initiative targets 1.12 lakh households across 23 districts, addressing delays blamed on previous inaction by the former Congress-led state government.

In a decisive step aimed at enhancing basic amenities in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has sanctioned more than Rs 655 crore to expedite the state's implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. This ambitious initiative targets the provision of tap water connections across 507 villages.

The decision is set to benefit 1.12 lakh households in 46 panchayat samiti areas spread over 23 districts, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. Sharma criticized the previous Congress-run state government for not taking the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission seriously, resulting in project delays.

Water Supply Minister Kanhaiya Lal announced that 137 work orders worth Rs 520.28 crore are prepared for 413 villages, although certain areas like Alwar and Jhunjhunu will see implementation after local electoral regulations are relaxed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

