Rajasthan's Bold Move to Accelerate Jal Jeevan Mission

In a decisive step aimed at enhancing basic amenities in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has sanctioned more than Rs 655 crore to expedite the state's implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. This ambitious initiative targets the provision of tap water connections across 507 villages.

The decision is set to benefit 1.12 lakh households in 46 panchayat samiti areas spread over 23 districts, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. Sharma criticized the previous Congress-run state government for not taking the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission seriously, resulting in project delays.

Water Supply Minister Kanhaiya Lal announced that 137 work orders worth Rs 520.28 crore are prepared for 413 villages, although certain areas like Alwar and Jhunjhunu will see implementation after local electoral regulations are relaxed.

