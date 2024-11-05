Cyclone Dana's Devastation in Odisha: A Massive Rs 616.19 Crore Damage

Severe cyclone Dana wreaked havoc in Odisha, resulting in an estimated Rs 616.19 crore in damages, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced on Tuesday.

The cyclone, which hit the state early on October 25, caused torrential rain and high-speed winds, dismantling trees, electric poles, and wreaking major havoc on infrastructure and agriculture.

Damage assessments showed public infrastructure suffered losses worth Rs 512.26 crore, while crop and house damages were valued at Rs 82.92 crore and Rs 21.32 crore, respectively. Relief efforts are underway, with funds to be reimbursed to district collectors shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)