Polavaram Project Progress: A Vision for Timely Completion

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the Polavaram Project's progress, focusing on financial hurdles and design approvals. The meeting stressed on simultaneous construction to meet the 2027 deadline. Additional land acquisition and budgeting for new works were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a strategic meeting on Tuesday to scrutinize the current progress of the Polavaram Project, addressing critical financial and procedural hurdles.

During the session, discussions focused on the strategic implementation of new design plans, particularly the construction of a 1,396-meter diaphragm wall. A directive was given to consult the Central Water Commission to evaluate the feasibility of concurrent construction plans.

With a vision for timely completion, Naidu emphasized the necessity of maintaining high quality standards and participating in additional land acquisition for further project phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

