Tremor Strikes Central Peru: A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook central Peru on Tuesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Officials are assessing the impact of the tremor, but no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been noted.

