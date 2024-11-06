Tremor Strikes Central Peru: A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook central Peru on Tuesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Officials are assessing the impact of the tremor, but no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
